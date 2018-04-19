BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has discussed the future of Europe after Britain leaves the European Union next year in talks with top Romanian officials.

Gentiloni met Romanian counterpart Viorica Dancila Thursday and then headed for talks with President Klaus Iohannis.

Dancila said they also talked about Romanian and Italian communities living in each other’s countries and she discussed Romania’s role when it takes over the presidency of the EU on Jan. 1, 2019.

Italy is one of Romania’s top trading partners with about 14 billion euros ($17.36 billion) of bilateral trade in 2016, the last available year for statistics.

There are an estimated 1.1 million Romanians working in Italy, and the two countries share a Latin-based language.