Nation & WorldTravel Italian officials say at least 5 dead in flash flood that struck hikers in a gorge in southern Italy Originally published August 20, 2018 at 10:39 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MILAN (AP) — Italian officials say at least 5 dead in flash flood that struck hikers in a gorge in southern Italy. The Associated Press Next StoryFlash flood hits hikers in gorge in southern Italy; 5 dead Previous StoryUN calls for funding to fuel essential facilities in Gaza