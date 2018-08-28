ROME (AP) — Hungary and Italy are vowing to work together for an “historic change” in the way Europe deals with migration, security and other issues.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Tuesday with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini in Milan, as several hundred people protested their hard-line policies.
Salvini said they were working to create a future alliance “that excludes socialists and the left, that brings back to the center the values and identity” that their respective political parties represent.
He said: “We are near a historic change on a continental level.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag WATCH
- Trump rejected plans for a White House statement praising McCain
- Jacksonville shooting suspect appeared to be targeting specific gamers, police say
- Shooting killed gamers seeking money for college, family WATCH
- McCain to be buried near best friend at US Naval Academy
Orban said Salvini was his “hero” and that “the security of Europe depends on his success.”
Salvini has spearheaded Italy’s policy of forcing Europe to take in newly rescued migrants. Orban has made keeping migrants out of Hungary a priority.