LONDON (AP) — An Italian court has ruled against the Maltese academic whose comments to Donald Trump adviser George Papadopoulos triggered the Russia investigation that has rocked Washington.

A court in the Sicilian port city of Palermo ordered Joseph Mifsud to pay back more than 49,000 euros in overpayments to the University Consortium of the Province of Agrigento dating back to when he was president of the institution.

The judgment does little to clear up the deepening mystery about the whereabouts of Mifsud, who has disappeared from the public eye since his name first emerged in connection with the Russia investigation last year.

The document, dated Tuesday, says that Mifsud’s current address is unknown and that Italian police have been unable to trace him.