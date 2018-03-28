NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State University faces a federal lawsuit from a former male student who says the way the school handles sexual misconduct cases violated his rights.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports the lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks more than $1 million. The Bloomington law firm Johnson Law Group filed the lawsuit on behalf of the former ISU student identified as John Doe. The lawsuit says a female student alleged she and Doe had non-consensual intercourse and he was suspended before having a hearing.

The lawsuit says Doe failed classes and wasn’t able to enroll for the next semester because of how the matter was handled. No criminal charges were filed and the university ruled in his favor in a February 2017 internal hearing.

ISU officials say they can’t comment on the lawsuit because it’s pending litigation.

___

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com