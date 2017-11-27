NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State University is considering adding an engineering program to meet what university officials say is a “robust demand” for the degree in Illinois.

The Pantagraph reports a committee is studying whether to pursue an engineering program, but a decision is still months away.

Greg Simpson is dean of ISU’s College of Arts and Sciences. He says, “There are a lot of really outstanding students that continue to look for a program.”

The University of Illinois has an engineering school that is highly selective and receives far more applicants than it accepts. ISU officials say many students who don’t get admitted to the U of I’s program are going out of state.

A new program would require approval from ISU’s board of Trustees and the Illinois State Board of Education.