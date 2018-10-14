JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has suspended the planned deportation of an American graduate student who has been held in detention while fighting an expulsion order over her involvement in the boycott movement against Israel.
The court ruled Sunday that Lara Alqasem’s deportation be frozen until judges have a chance to hear the appeal in the coming week.
Yotam Ben-Hillel, Alqasem’s lawyer, submitted the appeal on Sunday.
Alqasem, 22, arrived in Israel on Oct. 2 with a student visa to study at Israel’s Hebrew University, where classes began Sunday. But she was barred from entering the country over alleged involvement in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.
Alqasem, who says she is no longer a boycott activist, has remained in detention while fighting the Israeli decision.