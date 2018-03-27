JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli government says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been admitted to a Jerusalem hospital with a high temperature and a cough.
The statement released Tuesday quoted his personal physician as saying he would undergo tests, without elaborating.
The Ynet news website said Netanyahu, 68, suffered a throat infection two weeks ago. It said he would spend the night at the hospital under observation.
Netanyahu has been battling a slew of corruption allegations in recent months, and police have recommended he be indicted on charges related to two cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man arrested in suspicious packages sent to military sites
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff