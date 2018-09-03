JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says troops have killed a knife-wielding Palestinian man who approached an army checkpoint in the West Bank.
The military said that the alleged assailant had “a drawn knife in his hand” and soldiers shot and killed the man Monday.
The military said no soldiers were wounded.
The incident occurred near the settlement of Kiryat Arba, a hardline settlement in the southern West Bank. The area, near the city of Hebron, is a frequent flashpoint of violence.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Embassy illnesses in Cuba point to mysterious world of microwave weapons
- Chinese billionaire under investigation over sexual assault allegations in Minneapolis
- Actress in 'ER,' 'Stand and Deliver' fatally shot by police
- 'We Negroes' robocall is an attempt to 'weaponize race' in Florida campaign, Gillum warns
- McCain tributes echo with criticism of Trump