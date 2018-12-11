RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the West Bank after he attempted to ram his car into them, Israeli police said Tuesday.

Police said the driver struck a police vehicle and then attempted to hit forces securing an area near the West Bank city of Hebron. Police say officers opened fire at the car and that no Israeli forces were harmed.

Police said the driver was taken to hospital and died there. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death but did not immediately identify the man.

In a separate incident in the northern West Bank, police said another Palestinian drove his car toward Israeli forces, who opened fire and arrested the driver.

The incidents come as Israeli troops are conducting a manhunt for suspects who shot and wounded seven Israelis outside a Jewish settlement this week, including a pregnant 21-year-old whose baby was prematurely delivered by cesarean section after the attack. The baby remains in critical condition.

Following that attack, the military carried out a series of raids in the West Bank city of Ramallah, bursting into stores and the offices of the official Palestinian news agency.

Speaking Tuesday at the opening of an interchange near an Israeli settlement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the shooting attack and promised to “hunt down those responsible for the attack and make them pay.”

Security forces are also still searching for a Palestinian who killed two Israelis in an attack at a West Bank industrial zone in October.