JERUSALEM (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says two Palestinians have been killed as thousands of protesters gathered along the territory’s border with Israel.

Israeli gunfire killed a Palestinian man in his 30s and a Palestinian teen, the ministry said Friday, and at least 11 more were wounded in clashes with the military.

Protesters massed at several points along the border, burning tires and hurling rocks at Israeli troops positioned on the opposite side.

Hamas, the Islamist group ruling Gaza, has organized the demonstrations, in part, to protest the blockade set by Israel and Egypt in 2007 after the militant Islamic group took over the territory.

Israeli fire has killed at least 128 Palestinians during the weekly protests since they began in March, and a Palestinian sniper fatally shot an Israeli soldier.