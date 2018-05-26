JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a soldier who was seriously wounded in action this week has died.

The military says Sgt. Ronen Lubarsky of an elite undercover commando unit succumbed to his wounds Saturday. The soldier was mortally wounded Thursday when during an arrest near Ramallah a large marble block was dropped on his head from the top of a building. The military says it apprehended the raid’s target, a Palestinian believed to be behind shooting attacks. The search continues for the attacker who killed Lubarsky.

The Israeli military carries out occasional arrest raids in the West Bank to capture wanted militants. Clashes sometimes develop but it is rare for Israel to suffer casualties in the operations.

Lubarsky was posthumously promoted to staff sergeant.