JERUSALEM (AP) — A Jordanian man has been arrested by Israeli police after allegedly attacking two Israelis in the port city of Eilat, which borders Jordan.

Police said Friday that the two victims were hospitalized with serious injuries after the Jordanian beat them with a hammer. The suspect was apprehended and police were investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The countries signed a peace treaty in 1994, but relations have been tumultuous due to occasional violent incidents and political disagreements.

Bilateral ties sank to historic lows last year after an Israeli embassy guard shot and killed two Jordanians, contending that one tried to attack him and the second was caught in the crossfire.

Jordan announced last month that it won’t be renewing parts of its peace treaty with Israel.