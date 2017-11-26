JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s health minister who heads a powerful ultra-Orthodox political party in Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition resigned on Sunday after the country’s railways carried out maintenance work on the Sabbath, when all labor is strictly prohibited by Jewish law.

Ultra-Orthodox parties have provided Netanyahu with support to stabilize his coalition, while the government carves out large budgets for their community.

Yaakov Litzman said on Sunday that he resigned because of public violations of the holy day. He said the weekend maintenance work on the railway was not warranted.

Litzman cited the Jewish peoples’ observance of the Sabbath through generations as a “supreme value” and added that “we were raised to defend the Sabbath from desecration.”

He said the work conducted publicly on the railway prompted him to resign. He said “as a minister in Israel, I can’t maintain the ministerial responsibility” of government sanctioned Sabbath desecration that contradicts the “holy values of the Jewish people.”

It’s not clear how this impacts Netanyahu’s government as Litzman’s party, United Torah Judaism, is remaining in the coalition.

The issue of desecration of the Sabbath have triggered crisis in the past. Much of Israel comes to a halt at sundown Friday for the Sabbath

Netanyahu said later at a government meeting that he regrets Litzman’s decision, describing him as “an excellent health minister who did much for the health of Israel’s citizens.” He said his coalition would not dissolve over the issue.

Netanyahu stressed that the Sabbath is important to all Israelis — as is the need for “safe and continuous” transportation — and added that he’s convinced a solution can be found.