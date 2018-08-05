JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has published a video of a sea obstacle Israel is building to prevent attacks from Gaza, the territory ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas.
Avigdor Lieberman’s Twitter post came Sunday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly convened his Security Cabinet to discuss an Egyptian brokered cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
He writes: “We are continuing intensive work to build land and sea obstacles around Gaza. Hamas is losing its capability to attack Israel every day.”
As part of negotiations, several exiled Hamas leaders are in Gaza for consultations.
Israel and Hamas came close to serious conflict recently when months of border violence escalated.
Hamas has led weekly border protests partially aimed at drawing attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.