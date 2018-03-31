JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says one of its drones has crashed in southern Lebanon because of a technical failure.
The military says Saturday’s incident is being investigated but that there was no risk of any sensitive information being leaked.
Israel typically uses its unmanned aerial vehicles to conduct surveillance and gather intelligence along its borders. The drones have become a regular part of modern warfare and Israel in February shot down an Iranian one that infiltrated its airspace.
In September, Israel shot down a Hezbollah surveillance drone that veered too close to the Syrian border with Israel. The military said the unmanned aircraft was Iranian-made and launched from a Damascus airport before it was shot down near the Israeli-controlled side of the Golan Heights.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Autopsy disputes police account of fatal Sacramento shooting VIEW
- How Trump got to 'yes' on the biggest purge of Russian spies in U.S. history
- Young people run from Trump in new AP-NORC poll
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers
Israel and Hezbollah fought a monthlong war in 2006.