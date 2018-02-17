JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Saturday that four soldiers were wounded, two seriously, in an explosion along the Israeli border with Gaza.

The military said all four were evacuated for medical treatment. In response, the military said one of its tanks struck an observation post in the southern Gaza Strip. Palestinian officials said the target belonged to the Islamic Jihad militant group and that there were no casualties on the Palestinian side.

The exchange was typical of the post 2014 war reality established along the volatile frontier in which Israel carries out limited retaliations to any militant provocations in Gaza. The border area has generally been quiet since the war, but has seen an increase in violence since President Donald Trump’s announcement in December recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

However, any Israeli casualties could draw a more fierce Israeli response.

Israel holds Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory, regardless of who carries them out.