JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he heading for talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin over what he says are Iran’s efforts to militarize Lebanon.

Netanyahu said upon his departure on Monday that Iran is trying to turn Lebanon into “one giant missile site, a site for precision missiles against the State of Israel, which we will not tolerate.”

The two leaders have met often to coordinate activities in Syria, where Russia has placed significant forces. Israel has been warning of Iran’s increasing efforts to establish a military presence in Syria and Lebanon, along Israel’s border.

Israel’s chief military spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis posted a rare op-ed on Sunday in several Arabic-language websites, warning Lebanon of Iran’s entrenchment. He says Israel is “prepared for all the scenarios.”