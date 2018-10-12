GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces have shot dead six Palestinians, four of them in a single incident, in one of the deadliest days in months of mass protests along the security fence separating Gaza and Israel.
Gaza’s Health Ministry said Friday that four were killed in one location, where the Israeli military said it opened fire on a crowed of Palestinians who breached the fence and approached an army post. No Israeli troops were harmed, the army added.
Two other Palestinians were killed in other protest locations, the ministry said, adding that at least 140 Palestinians were wounded by live bullets.
Since March, Hamas has orchestrated near-weekly protests along the fence.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Changed Forever': Florida Panhandle devastated by Michael WATCH
- Official: Searchers find body in hurricane-stricken town WATCH
- Woman with 'emotional support squirrel' removed from plane
- Toxic metal cadmium is found in chain stores' jewelry, tests show WATCH
- Melania Trump says she might be 'the most bullied person'
The Israeli military said 14,000 Palestinians thronged the border fence areas Friday.