JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has demolished the home of a Palestinian involved in the killing of a West Bank settler.
The military said on Tuesday that troops knocked down the home of Mohammad Konba in Jenin. It says he was part of a group involved in the fatal drive-by shooting in January of Rabbi Raziel Shevah from an Israeli settlement outpost.
During the demolition, the military says shots were fired and explosive devices hurled toward the forces. An Israeli paramilitary soldier was slightly injured.
Israel typically demolishes the homes of Palestinian attackers as a deterrent measure, but Palestinians consider the policy collective punishment. Israel captured the West Bank, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, areas the Palestinians want for a future state.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW