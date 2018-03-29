JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has caught two Palestinians from Gaza who sneaked into Israel carrying knives.

Thursday’s incident is the fifth such infiltration in as many days and raises concern ahead of mass protests Palestinians are planning Friday along the Israel-Gaza border.

Earlier this week, three Gazans with grenades made it about 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) onto Israel before they were caught. No one was harmed in the infiltrations but they set off great worry in southern Israeli communities already fearful that militants have dug underground tunnels they could use to enter Israel to carry out attacks.

Gaza’s Hamas rulers are urging residents to gather near the fence and march toward Israeli positions. The Israeli military is warning it will take extreme measures if the border is breeched.