GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel says it struck four militant positions in the Gaza Strip after fighters there detonated two explosive devices near the border.

Military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the two devices were detonated on the Gaza side of the border and caused no injuries. The positions targeted Thursday belong to Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups. It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed or wounded.

Conricus says Hamas is urging Palestinians to protest along the border and then using the demonstrations as cover to plant explosives. Last month, four Israeli soldiers were wounded by explosives planted on the fence.

Palestinians have held regular protests along the Gaza border and across the West Bank since President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel.