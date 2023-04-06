JERUSALEM — A day that began with unusually provocative rocket strikes on Israel from Lebanon on Thursday ended with an Israeli strike on Gaza and fears of a wider conflagration across multiple fronts.

The rocket attack from Lebanon appeared to be in response to an Israeli police raid early Wednesday on a mosque at a sensitive holy site in Jerusalem that had prompted widespread anger among Palestinians. The Israeli military attributed the rocket fire to branches of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, two militias based in Gaza that also have a presence in Lebanon.

But instead of retaliating against the Lebanese-based branches, Israeli warplanes struck several sites in Gaza early Friday, shortly after midnight, according to the Palestinian news media and an Israeli military statement. Armed groups in Gaza then fired more rockets into Israeli airspace, setting off air-raid sirens in parts of southern Israel.

“Israel’s reaction, tonight and in the future, will exact a significant price from our enemies,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement after the Israeli warplanes hit Gaza.

The flare-up in hostilities came as Jews celebrated the holiday of Passover and Muslims were in the middle of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Advertising

Military experts said the barrage from Lebanon on Thursday was the heaviest in northern Israel since 2006, when Israel and Hezbollah, the armed group and political movement that dominates southern Lebanon, last fought a full-scale war.

The Israeli military said it believed that the militias had acted with the knowledge of Hezbollah.

The events prompted municipal councils in Israel to open public bomb shelters, in expectation of further rocket fire from either Gaza or Lebanon. But it was not initially clear how far either side was prepared to escalate the situation.

The Israeli military and Palestinian news reports said Israel had targeted Palestinian paramilitary outposts in Gaza away from major urban areas, while the Palestinian militias returned fire only with short-range rockets, at least initially.

No injuries were reported in Gaza during the first hour of the Israeli airstrikes. And by avoiding further confrontation in Lebanon, Israel signaled it was leery of provoking an all-out war with Hezbollah.

The violence, nevertheless, compounded an already volatile security situation in the region. It came against a backdrop of rising tensions in Jerusalem, unusually high violence in the occupied West Bank and divisions within the Israeli military over a contentious plan by the Israeli government to overhaul the country’s judiciary.

Advertising

The stage for Thursday’s hostilities was set Wednesday morning, when Israeli police raided the Aqsa mosque compound, a deeply sensitive holy site in Jerusalem that is sacred to both Jews and Muslims and is known to Jews as the Temple Mount. Officers arrested more than 350 Palestinians.

Israeli police said it had been an essential operation to prevent troublemakers intent on stopping Jewish visitors from entering the site later in the day. But critics saw it as an unjustifiable assault on Muslim worshippers during the holiest month in Islam, and the raid caused fury across the Middle East. A day later, it appeared to prompt the rocket attack from Lebanon.

At least 34 rockets were fired in that attack, 25 of which were intercepted by Israeli air-defense systems and six landed in Israeli territory, according to the Israeli military. Several hours later, Lebanese news media and Israeli officials reported a short, second burst over northeastern Israel.

None of the groups blamed for the rockets — Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad, all which are backed by Iran — claimed responsibility for the barrage. A spokesperson for Hamas declined to comment, a spokesperson for Islamic Jihad did not reply to a request for comment and a media outlet run by Hezbollah said the source of the rockets was unknown.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati whose government has only limited influence over southern Lebanon, condemned the rocket fire.

Hamas’ leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was in Lebanon on Thursday to meet with leaders from Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad, adding to speculation about the three groups’ involvement in the rocket fire.

Advertising

The rocket attack and Israeli strikes on Gaza followed weeks of escalation along the Israel-Lebanon border.

In an unusually brazen operation last month, a man who officials say was probably linked to Hezbollah crossed illegally from Lebanon to Israel and planted a bomb beside an Israeli highway. The attack severely injured an Israeli citizen.

Thursday’s barrage took Israelis by surprise.

Israel has a long history of conflict with Lebanese groups, occupying southern Lebanon between 1982 and 2000, and briefly invading again during the 2006 war. Since 2006, however, although armed groups have occasionally fired rockets from Lebanon into Israel, they have been in much smaller bursts and usually away from towns and cities.

Two of the rockets fired Thursday landed in built-up areas, sending up large plumes of smoke. The reverberations and shrapnel shattered several windows, and a rocket hit a warehouse. Several people inside Israel were injured, including one person hit by shrapnel, according to an emergency medical group, Magen David Adom.

A United Nations peacekeeping force that operates along the border, the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon, described the situation as “extremely serious” and said it was in touch with the authorities in both countries.

The Israeli military denied Lebanese reports that Israel had already responded with cross-border artillery fire.

Sponsored

Israel regularly strikes Hezbollah-linked targets in Syria, where Hezbollah forces participate in the Syrian war. But confrontations on the Israeli-Lebanese border had been kept in relative check over the past decade.

Fears of a larger battle grew in recent weeks after the roadside bombing.

Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, recently said he believed Israel was on the verge of collapse, referring to the domestic political crisis over the proposed judicial overhaul that has exacerbated long-standing divisions within Israeli society.

The judicial crisis led Netanyahu to fire his defense minister, Yoav Gallant — at least nominally — after the minister called for a halt to the overhaul because of the anger it had caused within parts of the armed forces, endangering Israel’s military readiness. But Netanyahu never sent Gallant a letter officially confirming his dismissal, meaning that he remains in the post.

“As we have always predicted, great Israel has fallen,” Nasrallah said in a speech last month. “There is no trust in the army, political leaders or military leaders.”

But Netanyahu said Thursday night that Israelis remained united in the face of external enemies.

Advertising

“The internal argument inside Israel will not prevent us from acting against them in every place and at any required time,” Netanyahu said.

People close to Hezbollah said the group had also been angered by the Israeli raid on the Aqsa mosque compound.

“Aqsa is a red line for all Muslims,” said Kassem Kassir, a political analyst close to Hezbollah. “The rocket attack is a message to Israel that we won’t be silent about all this escalation.” And he offered a warning: “If the escalation continues, the 20 rockets might become 1,000 in the coming days.”