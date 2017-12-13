JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has carried out a series of airstrikes on Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip in response to new rocket attacks.
The military said Thursday that the overnight strikes hit facilities used as training and weapons storage facilities.
Gaza militants have fired rockets into israel daily following President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last week. Two Gazans have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops along the border and two others were killed in airstrikes.
Israel says it holds Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, responsible for all fire originating in the territory. The two sides have fought three wars since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?