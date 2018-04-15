JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has destroyed a Gaza attack tunnel that penetrated Israeli territory.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, says Sunday the new tunnel was connected to a network dug by Hamas militants in the northern Gaza Strip and entered Israel near the Israeli community of Nahal Oz. It’s the fifth such Hamas tunnel Israel has destroyed in as many months.

Conricus says the tunnel was adjacent to the site of recent mass protests, which Israel says Hamas is using as a cover for attacks.

He says Hamas began building the tunnel following the 2014 war. Israel has placed a high priority on halting the tunnel threat since Hamas infiltrated Israel during the war.