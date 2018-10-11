JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has discovered and destroyed a Hamas tunnel dug out from Gaza into Israeli territory.

Military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus says the tunnel was 1 kilometer (about half mile) in length, stretching from the southern Gaza region of Khan Younis and penetrating 200 meters into Israel.

He says it’s the 15th Hamas tunnel the military has discovered and destroyed over the past year.

Hamas made no comment. It rarely comments on specific Israeli strikes on the Islamic militant group’s infrastructure.

Israel has prioritized eliminating the tunnel threat since Hamas gunmen infiltrated Israel during their 2014 war. Although they did not manage to reach civilian areas, the infiltrations caught Israel off guard, with one attack killing five soldiers and terrifying the local population.