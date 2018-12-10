JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli military forces have carried out a series of raids in the West Bank city of Ramallah, bursting into stores and offices of the official Palestinian news agency, in a frantic manhunt for gunmen who shot seven Israelis outside a Jewish settlement.
Workers at the Wafa news agency say the troops confiscated security camera footage from their offices as part of the raid.
The military announced early Monday that it had commenced “extensive searches” in villages near the settlement of Ofra. In Sunday night’s attack, shots were fired from a Palestinian vehicle at a bus stop outside the settlement.
The army had no comment on the raid at the Wafa agency.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attack “monstrous” and accused the Palestinian Authority of inciting violence against Israelis.