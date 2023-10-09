JERUSALEM — Israel ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip Monday as it retaliated for the largest and deadliest incursion into its territory in decades, while Hamas threatened to respond to the Israeli bombing campaign by executing civilians its fighters took hostage in Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said “no electricity, no food, no water, no fuel” would be allowed into Gaza, the crowded and impoverished coastal territory that is already under a 16-year blockade by Israel and Egypt. Israeli warplanes struck hundreds of sites in Gaza, which is controlled by the militant group Hamas, including mosques and a marketplace, while Israeli troops battled to regain control of towns overrun Saturday by Hamas gunmen.

More than 900 people have been killed in Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said. More than 2,600 have been wounded since the incursion began early Saturday, and Hamas gunmen were holding about 150 hostages, the Israeli government said. The spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, Abu Obeida, said the group would execute a civilian hostage every time an airstrike hit Gazans “in their homes without warning.”

At least 687 Palestinians were killed and at least 3,726 injured, authorities in Gaza said. The death toll is believed to include not only the casualties in Gaza, but also some of the assailants who were killed in the attack on Israel, although it was not immediately clear how many.

Israel mobilized 300,000 military reservists, an enormous number for a country of 9 million people, amid signs that it could be preparing for a major ground invasion of Gaza and the possible opening of another front against the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah in the north.

In a televised address Monday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel vowed to “eliminate” Hamas. Netanyahu, who leads the most right-wing government in his nation’s history, called on the opposition to “immediately establish a national emergency government without preconditions.”

Lt. Col. Richard Hecht of the Israel Defense Forces told reporters Monday that the next phase of fighting would not resemble recent conflicts with Gaza, in which Palestinian groups fired rockets but claimed relatively few casualties, and Israel would respond primarily with airstrikes. “We are in a different game here,” he said. “We are at war with Hamas.”