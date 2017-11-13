JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has made it clear to the U.S. and Russia that Israel will continue with its operations in Syria.
Netanyahu said he told Washington and Moscow Monday that Israel will act according to its “security needs.”
Israel has largely stayed out of the war but has struck suspected weapon convoys to Hezbollah.
His remarks came on the heels of an international agreement laying out principles for post-war Syria.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Driver killed in crash at South Carolina speedway
- Boeing wins big 787 deal at Dubai Air Show, delivering surprising early blow to Airbus
A U.S.-Russian statement Saturday affirmed an understanding calling for “the reduction and ultimate elimination” of foreign fighters.
Israel has long complained about the involvement of archenemy Iran, and its proxy Hezbollah, in Syria.
It has expressed concerns of a “Shiite corridor” with land links from Iran to Lebanon, providing movement of militants and weapons across the region.