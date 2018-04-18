JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel came to a two-minute standstill Wednesday to remember its fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism as the country marked Memorial Day, one of the most somber days on its calendar.

Motorists pulled over on the sides of highways and roads, and pedestrians stopped in their tracks silently with heads bowed as a siren rang out at 11 a.m. A minute of silence was similarly observed on Tuesday evening.

People visited cemeteries and attended remembrance ceremonies across the country as radio and television networks broadcast programs about battle and loss and played solemn Hebrew music.

Israel has fought half a dozen wars with Arab countries since its establishment in 1948, battled two Palestinian uprisings and endured dozens of deadly militant attacks. Military service is mandatory, and after decades of conflict most Israelis have personally experienced the grief of war or know someone who has.

Israel counts 23,646 people who have been killed in wars and terror attacks since the fight for independence began, with 71 new names joining the list this year.

The melancholic atmosphere ends sharply at sundown, when in jarring contrast, Israelis will celebrate the country’s 70th Independence Day with dancing, fireworks, parties and BBQs.