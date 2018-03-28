JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it’s launching a domestic digital health database that could make it a global medical powerhouse.
Eli Groner, director-general of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, said on Wednesday that “the database will be unlike anything in the world.”
He says people will get health alerts before they become patients, helping prevent disease early with data relevant to each individual.
If successful, the database could improve public health worldwide but critics warn it risks compromising personal privacy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
- The courts say the Parkland kids' agenda is largely compatible with the Second Amendment
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
Groner says the launch is expected by the end of 2018, stressing that divulging data depends on individual consent.
The innovation is possible thanks to Israel’s health care system. Most of the country’s 8.7 million citizens are members of four main health care providers, which have been maintaining their records digitally for years.