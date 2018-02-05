JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign ministry has unveiled a monument honoring diplomats who saved Jews during the Holocaust.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also serves as Israel’s foreign minister, dedicated the site on Monday for the 36 diplomats whom the Yad Vashem memorial has recognized as “Righteous Among the Nations.”
It’s the country’s highest honor given to non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during World War II.
The most famous was Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg who is credited for having saved at least 20,000 Jews before he mysteriously disappeared. The monument honors those who “acted by the dictate of their conscience, without regards for personal and professional consequence.”
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington
Netanyahu said the enduring lesson was that threats “must always be confronted early, when there is time to nip them in the bud.”