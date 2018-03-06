JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli official has hinted that a disruption to cellular coverage across southern Israel was caused by fighting in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
Communications Minister Ayoob Kara told Army Radio on Wednesday that defense and military officials met with their counterparts “over the border” and that cellular reception will soon be restored after a more than weeklong disruption. Army Radio identified the foreign officials as Egyptian.
The Egyptian military has been waging a major campaign against Islamic militants in the northern Sinai over the past month, and has occasionally disrupted cellular communications in the restive territory.
Kara said that “after the very important meeting yesterday over the border we managed to reach an understanding” that will end the cellular disruption in the coming days.
