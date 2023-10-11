Israeli troops have secured much of the Gaza border after Palestinian militants killed hundreds of Israelis in a surprise weekend assault. Now Israelis and Palestinians are anticipating something that a few days ago seemed unthinkable: a full-scale Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

About 300,000 Israeli reservists have been mobilized and the government has signed off on an order to call up an additional 60,000, Israeli authorities said. Many of the battalions have been deployed in Israel’s south and are combing the area for any remaining Palestinian militants.

But as Israel reels from one of the worst attacks in its history — with at least 900 Israelis slain — the government faces enormous pressure to take drastic measures to restore the sense of security in a country that feels exposed and vulnerable.

Many military analysts now say Israel is likely to send forces into the coastal enclave. “The government has no choice politically,” said Chuck Freilich, who served as Israel’s deputy national security adviser. “The public is so shaken and dismayed and wants to see a real change in the situation.”

Israeli authorities have not publicly said they will order a ground invasion. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to make Hamas pay “an unprecedented price” and military officials have said all options are on the table.

“The next step is to move forward, go on the offense, and attack the Hamas terrorist group,” Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “We will have to change the reality within Gaza to prevent such a thing to occur again — as long as it takes.”

The last full-scale Israeli ground invasion of Gaza was in 2014, during a 50-day war between Israel and Hamas that killed thousands of Palestinians and dozens of Israelis. Israeli tanks and ground troops flooded into the coastal enclave in an attempt to destroy Hamas infrastructure, leading to deadly combat in tunnels and Gaza’s densely packed streets.

Israel has fought numerous skirmishes with Gaza-based Palestinian militants in the nine years since the war ended. But the battles have been mostly waged from the air: Palestinian militants have fired frequent barrages of rockets across the country, while Israeli fighter jets and artillery have struck targets in Gaza.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, turned its focus in recent years to advanced cyberwarfare and sophisticated defense mechanisms. The infantry and tank units that would roll into Gaza in the event of a ground invasion took a back seat, said Freilich, also a senior researcher at the Tel Aviv, Israel-based Institute for National Security Studies think tank.

One question is what a ground invasion could accomplish, especially with about 150 Israelis believed to be captive in Gaza. Israeli officials have for years deemed a relatively stable enclave ruled by Hamas preferable to whatever a chaotic power vacuum might bring — a calculation that has been shattered by the recent attack.

Freilich outlined three possible scenarios: a limited incursion to weaken Hamas; a protracted campaign to demolish its military capabilities; and an attempt to end Hamas rule in Gaza. The latter two options would likely mean “months of very bloody house-to-house fighting” in the densely populated enclave on the militants’ home turf.

“There are major military risks, and there’s also the hostage situation, which greatly constrains Israel’s freedom of action,” Freilich said. But he added: “We’re in a different situation, in which people will be willing to be pay a price they weren’t in the past.”