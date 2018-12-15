RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces have demolished the home of a Palestinian charged with killing a soldier during an Israeli raid in the West Bank earlier this year.

Troops used two controlled explosions to destroy Islam Abu Hmaid’s home in Ramallah on Saturday, in an operation involving dozens of soldiers and military vehicles.

The military says Palestinians hurled rocks toward the forces, who responded with “riot dispersal means,” which usually refers to rubber-tipped bullets and tear gas.

Israel has stepped up raids in the West Bank as it searches for those behind two recent deadly attacks in the occupied territory. It has arrested dozens of members of the Islamic militant group Hamas.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the expedited demolition of militant homes in response to the shootings.