JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s internal security agency says a French employee of France’s Consulate in Jerusalem has been arrested on charges of smuggling dozens of guns from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank.
A statement Monday from the Shin Bet identifies the man as Romain Franck.
It says Franck smuggled more than 70 guns on five occasions in his consular vehicle, which was subjected to more lenient security checks than other vehicles.
The statement says Franck received the weapons from a Gaza man employed by the French cultural center in Gaza and that he transferred them to someone in the West Bank who sold them to arms dealers.
The Shin Bet says the man’s motives were financial and that he operated without his employer’s knowledge.
The consulate had no immediate comment.