BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi official says they are asking people to stay off an island that is essentially made of dredge spoils from the Pascagoula shipping channel.

The Sun Herald reported Wednesday that Chris Wells with the state Department of Environmental Quality said Round Island is still under construction. Wells said he can’t say for sure what it will look like, but he thinks the intent will be for recreational use.

He said the island will soon be graded and shaped, and that the berms will be covered with plants.

The island will be open to the public once it has dried out and the danger of people sinking into the quicksand-like dredge material has passed.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com