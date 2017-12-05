HONOLULU (AP) — Court records say Island Air promised employees it would continue to pay for their health insurance until the end of November, but failed to do so.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the airline, which ceased operations Nov. 10, did not pay for its 423 former employees’ November health care, leaving some without coverage.
Island Air attorney Ted Pettit filed a letter in federal Bankruptcy Court on Monday that said when the company closed, it owed more than $192,000 collectively to Hawaii Medical Assurance Association, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii and Hawaii Dental Service.
The airline’s abrupt closure could also squash ex-employees’ chances at a federal program that allows former workers to continue health coverage at group rates for up to 18 months.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com