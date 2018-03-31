GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s Court of Appeals has overturned a man’s battery conviction after finding that a prosecutor committed misconduct by linking him to the Islamic State terror group.
Fifty-three-year-old Moussa Dahab was convicted last year of battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly hitting another man in the head with a metal pipe during a workplace dispute.
Elkhart County Deputy Prosecutor Jennifer Munro told jurors Dahab invoked the Islamic State group’s name after the attack, possibly because he believed it would intimidate the other man, an Iraqi refugee.
The South Bend Tribune reports that in its 2-1 opinion, the appeals court concluded Munro’s 17 references to the group during Dahab’s trial were improper and likely to cause unfair prejudice among jurors.
Messages seeking comment were not returned Friday’s by Elkhart County’s prosecutor.
___
Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com