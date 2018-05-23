CAIRO (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a car bombing at a checkpoint in eastern Libya that killed at least two security personnel.
Libyan officials said Tuesday’s attack, which left two others wounded, took place at the southern entrance of Ajdabiya, west of Benghazi.
The town is controlled by the self-styled Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, which forced Islamic militants out in 2016.
The officials say militants attacked another checkpoint in the northeastern town of Awjila, kidnapping a police officer. IS also claimed that attack.
Libya descended into chaos after the 2011 uprising that toppled dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country is currently split between governments in the east and west, each of which relies on an array of militia.