ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says Prime Minister Imran Khan has written to his Indian counterpart, seeking to resolve outstanding disputes between the two nuclear-armed nations, including issues such as the divided region of Kashmir.

The foreign ministry’s spokesman, Mohammad Faisal, tweeted on Thursday that Khan’s letter reciprocated Indian Premier Narendra Modi’s sentiments earlier this month for a “meaningful and constructive engagement.”

Khan also asked in his letter that the two countries’ foreign ministers hold a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York later this month.

India’s external affairs ministry has responded positively about that meeting.

Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, divided between the two countries but sought by each in its entirety.