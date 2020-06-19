As things have opened up across the country, people have started moving around again, which may raise the question: Is it safe to use ride sharing services right now? Here are some things to know.

Both Uber and Lyft have added safety measures amid the coronavirus outbreak, including requiring drivers and passengers to wear masks.

Both of the companies have also said they are sending additional cleaning supplies to drivers.

Still, some experts say it may be best to avoid sharing a vehicle with someone you don’t live with for the time being.

“I would say the safest mode of transportation at this time would be taking your own personal car by yourself since in this situation you would not be exposing yourself to anyone else,” Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease expert, told HuffPost.

However, if you do take an Uber or Lyft ride, here are some things to keep in mind.

Dr. Kit Delgado told HuffPost that there are no studies that specifically quantify the risk of using a rideshare service, but individuals should weigh the necessity.

“Using a rideshare or taxi can be moderate to high-risk venues for exposure if someone with coronavirus is in or has recently been in the vehicle,” Delgado said. “Cleaning and sanitizing the vehicle is the individual responsibility of the driver and remains unclear how well this is being done.”

Delgado also noted the onus falls on individual drivers to self quarantine if they are feeling sick or experiencing symptoms.

Dr. Sachin Nagrani advised considering all other options before hailing a rideshare.

“Consider whether it’s necessary to travel locally and any alternative options, particularly physically active ones such as walking or riding a bike if feasible,” Nagrani told HuffPost.

©2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution