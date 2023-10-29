The United States will go after cryptocurrency firms that fail to stop terrorist groups from moving money, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo warned Friday.

“If they do not act to prevent illicit financial flows,” Adeyemo said in a speech at the Royal United Services Institute in London, “the United States and our partners will.”

Adeyemo’s comments follow a letter by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and dozens of members of Congress this month that called for the Biden administration to crack down on the use of cryptocurrency by terrorists. It cited a report that terror groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have raised more than $130 million in crypto in recent years.

All of this has set off a raging debate in Washington and the worlds of crypto and finance over how much cryptocurrency is contributing to terrorism.

Elliptic, the firm that provided some of the data for the report, countered in a blog post this week that there was “no evidence to suggest that crypto fundraising has raised anything close to” the figure cited, and that some of the money included in the total number might have gone to small crypto brokers sometimes designated as terrorist organizations for their role in financing. The analytics firm Chainalysis, which did not provide data for the report, said that when terror funding estimates include all funds to these service providers, they inaccurately assume everything that flows to the service is associated with terrorism.

“Crypto lobbyists are trying to minimize the role of crypto-financed terrorism,” Warren told DealBook, dismissing the pushback. (Elliptic did not respond to a request for comment.)

Advertising

Because crypto is anonymous, borderless and moves through intermediaries that operate in regulatory gray spaces, critics have for years flagged that it could be used for fundraising by terrorists. But how realistic is that threat?

The war in the Gaza Strip may be driving a rise in crypto fundraising by terror groups, some authorities say. Tom Alexandrovich, executive director of the Cyber Defense Division at the Israel National Cyber Directorate, has said there is a “super” increase in crypto fundraising for terror groups as they are being cut off by traditional sources like banks.

Crypto is “a problem” but it is not the main source of funding for Hamas, said Shlomit Wagman, a Harvard scholar and former chair of the Israeli Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Prohibition Authority, who testified at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on terror financing last week. State actors, like Iran and Turkey, are the main funding drivers for Palestinian terrorist groups, followed by business portfolios with real estate and investments, humanitarian aid and fundraising, including crypto.

Some aspects of crypto may limit its use by terrorists. The open digital ledgers where crypto transactions are recorded can be (and are) traced to catch bad actors. In April, Hamas’ armed wing announced it would stop Bitcoin fundraising because the activity was tracked and exposed donors. Yaya Fanusie, a former CIA counterterrorism analyst who is now head of the anti-money laundering unit at the industry group Crypto Council for Innovation, told DealBook that a terrorist crypto crowdfunding campaign “is like putting your bank account number on the internet and telling people ‘donate to Hamas here.’”

Members of Congress are calling for more enforcement and legislation. Warren and other lawmakers have proposed an array of bills that would address crypto terror financing in various ways, including by giving authorities more financial resources to address the threat. The Financial Action Task Force, an international financial regulatory agency with participants from countries around the world, has a regulatory framework for crypto, but many countries have not fully applied it and oversight is often weak, Wagman said.

The reckoning is overdue, some experts say. Alex Zerden, founder of the risk advisory firm Capitol Peak Strategies and a former official at the Treasury’s Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, told DealBook that debates about the data did not undermine the dawning realization that digital assets are part of this funding picture. “There is no de minimis exception for terror financing, regardless of the medium,” he said.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., a crypto champion, reached the same conclusion. “Crypto is being used to finance terrorism,” she said at the hearing Thursday. “Even one dollar is too much.”