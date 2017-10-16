EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Militants have attacked an unused church in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula a day after an Islamic State affiliate killed nine soldiers in an attack on checkpoints in the volatile region.

Egyptian army and security officials said militants fired rocket-propelled grenades and assault rifles at guards outside the Church of Saint George in the center of the city of El-Arish.

Services at the church were suspended months ago, following a wave of attacks on Christians in Sinai, and there was no immediate word on casualties.

Egypt has been struggling to combat an insurgency in the northern Sinai that gathered strength after the military overthrew an elected Islamist president in 2013.

The church was attacked twice previously, during the uprising against longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, and again in 2013, after the military overthrew President Mohammed Morsi.

No one immediately claimed the attack, but it came hours after IS claimed the attacks the day before against checkpoints across the nearby town of Sheikh Zweid.

Security and hospital officials raised the death toll from those attacks to nine overnight Monday, while the army said 24 attackers were killed. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief media.

The attacks prompted Egyptian authorities to postpone the opening of the Rafah crossing with Gaza, which had been due to open for four days starting Monday. No new date has been set.

The IS claim was carried by the extremists’ Aamaq media outlet.

Egypt declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in northern Sinai after deadly IS attacks in 2014.