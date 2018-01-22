IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police say an officer investigating reports of a car burglary at a Dallas-area apartment complex has fatally shot a suspect.
Irving police say no officers were injured in the shooting before dawn Monday.
An Irving police statement says officers responded to an apartment complex after a witness reported seeing a man breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot. Police say officers arrived as a suspect got into a pickup truck and tried to flee.
Police say the suspect’s truck rammed a police car and several other vehicles in the lot. Investigators say an officer, fearing for his life, shot the suspect.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon Go cashierless convenience store opening to the public VIEW
- Renewal and resistance in Seattle — thousands take to streets for Women’s March WATCH
- WSU Cougars now focus on healing after death of quarterback Tyler Hilinski
- Seattle's Women's March: How it unfolded
- Washington’s coast battered by major waves, flooding WATCH
The suspect died at a Dallas hospital. Police didn’t immediately release his name.
Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the officer amid the investigation.