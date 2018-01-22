IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police say an officer investigating reports of a car burglary at a Dallas-area apartment complex has fatally shot a suspect.

Irving police say no officers were injured in the shooting before dawn Monday.

An Irving police statement says officers responded to an apartment complex after a witness reported seeing a man breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot. Police say officers arrived as a suspect got into a pickup truck and tried to flee.

Police say the suspect’s truck rammed a police car and several other vehicles in the lot. Investigators say an officer, fearing for his life, shot the suspect.

The suspect died at a Dallas hospital. Police didn’t immediately release his name.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the officer amid the investigation.