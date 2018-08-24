DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It took a jury just 30 minutes to find a Florida man guilty of threatening to kill a judge who ruled against him in his custody case.
The fact that Alan Miller McCarty continually interrupted the proceedings by screaming, shouting and cursing the legal system may not have helped his case.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that jurors couldn’t help but hear McCarty’s insults after he had been banished to an adjacent room to watch Thursday’s proceedings through one-way glass.
Now he’s not only lost his children, he’s been found guilty of making threats against public officials.
He faces up to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced Oct. 12.