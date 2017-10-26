TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is in Iran after recent stops in Turkey and Jordan, and meetings with U.S. officials and allies eager to pull Baghdad into their political orbit.

He first attended an official reception at a government estate north of Tehran and is meeting with Senior Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri on Thursday.

Regional issues and bilateral ties are expected to dominate the agenda, as well as the Iraqi Kurds’ independence referendum last month that both Baghdad and Tehran have dismissed as illegal.

Iran remains a major player in the war against the Islamic State group and culturally across Iraq, its one-time bitter enemy when Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein waged an eight year war on Iran in 1980s that left more than one million casualties on both sides.