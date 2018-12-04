BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s parliament is set to vote on the remaining candidates for Cabinet seats amid deep divisions over the portfolios for the defense and interior ministries.
The parliament’s deputy speaker, Hassan al-Kaabi, says Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi submitted overnight the names of eight candidates who were already rejected on an October session when parliament approved other Cabinet members.
He says today’s vote could be disrupted.
Al-Kaabi warned that further delays could have a negative impact on the security situation in Iraq.
In a letter to lawmakers, Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi said he can submit other names within two days in case his proposals are rejected.