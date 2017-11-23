BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Iraq’s foreign minister has thanked Romania for sending dozens of advisers to train Iraqi police and invited the East European country to take part in his nation’s reconstruction.
Ibrahim al-Jaafari said Thursday that Romania had dispatched 50 advisers and three trainers to instruct police. He said Romania also offered to treat war victims in Romanian hospitals.
Al-Jaafari and counterpart Teodor Melescanu called for closer cooperation, weeks after U.S.-backed Iraqi and Kurdish forces drove the Islamic State group out of most of the country.
Romania is a staunch U.S. ally and supported it in Iraq.
Melescanu expressed support for the territorial integrity of Iraq, Syria and Yemen, saying a political solution is the only guarantor of a “climate of security and stability.”