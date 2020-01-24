BAGHDAD — Tens of thousands of Iraqis marched Friday at the urging of popular Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, decrying U.S. influence in the country and demanding that Washington withdraw its troops.

Around Baghdad’s Hurriyah Square, the streets were a sea of black, white and red, as protesters clutched Iraqi flags and wore shrouds around their shoulders to evoke the country’s dead. Iraq’s government is under growing pressure to expel foreign troops after a U.S. drone strike killed a renowned Iranian general on Iraqi soil, inflaming regional tensions and leaving Baghdad’s politicians fuming.

At the march Friday, loudspeakers denounced U.S. troops as occupiers. Posters depicted President Donald Trump hanging from a noose. The anthems of Sadr’s yearslong militancy against U.S. forces also blared.

But the march itself was both disciplined and short, a set piece that made its point vociferously but dispelled fears of violent confrontation. Despite supporting Friday’s so-called “million-strong” march, the Iranian-backed militias that have clashed with U.S. troops here had no obvious presence, and the tone of the day was strictly nationalist.

“Americans came to our country talking of freedom and democracy,” Qayser al-Saad, 23, from Baghdad’s Sadr City, said as he clutched at his sleeves on a bitterly cold day. “Today we’re asking them to leave so we can have just that. It won’t happen in a homeland occupied by foreigners.”

After a period of relative stability, Iraq has been roiled by unrest since the fall. Anti-government protesters have repeatedly clashed with security forces, and more than 500 people have been killed, most of them young and unarmed men. The unrest has toppled a government and won mild electoral reform. But as protesters ramp up pressure for meaningful change, riot police have fired bullets into crowds and launched tear gas canisters heavy enough to smash skulls.

Advertising

On Baghdad’s streets Friday, Iraq’s competing political currents were on full show. If the anti-American march appeared closely controlled by the political factions that had called it, the scene of anti-government protests was messy. The central Tahrir Square was filled with tents, and crowds smaller than before. Young men and boys sloped toward the site of days-old clashes — quiet in the moment, but seemingly a recipe for further bloodshed.

The months-long protests are leaderless, as they reject the control of what they see as a corrupted political system. They too have demanded an end to foreign interference in Iraq’s politics, decrying U.S. and Iranian influence in equal measure as they watch brinkmanship between the two inflame proxy battles and risk further bloodshed on Iraqi soil.

“We don’t want any of them. We don’t,” said Abbas Ali, a 31-year-old grocer, in Tahrir Square the night before. “It’s not just about foreign troops. America built the system we’re living in, and it’s left us with no future. Iran has treated this country like its backyard. We want all of them out.”

Iranian-linked militias, who operate alongside the country’s conventional forces, have repeatedly attacked protesters in Tahrir Square and southern cities, forcing many to leave their sit-ins and sowing fear among those who stay.

“Iraqi security forces have resumed their lethal campaign of repression against protesters who are simply exercising their rights to freedom of expression and to peaceful assembly. This latest escalation is a clear indication that the Iraqi authorities have no intention whatsoever to genuinely put an end to these grave violations,” said Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International’s Middle East Research Director.

Many of the young demonstrators at Tahrir had been wary of Friday’s anti-U. S. march, fearing that it might blunt their momentum and boost factions that were already empowered in the wake of the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Advertising

In response, Sadr, a pragmatic operator who has supported the anti-government demonstrations, made clear this week that the two gatherings should not meet. Participants were bused from across Baghdad and the south to join his march, and a separate site was identified for them to rally before Friday prayers.

In a weekly sermon, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the leading Shiite cleric and a significant voice in times of crisis, urged lawmakers to implement “real reforms that the people have long demanded,” stressing that delays in the formation of a new government would only deepen the instability.

Throwing his weight behind Friday’s march and the demands of the Tahrir protesters, Sistani, whose statement was read aloud by a representative in the shrine city of Karbala, said that Iraqi citizens have “complete freedom” to peacefully demonstrate against anything that might undermine the country’s sovereignty.

_ _ _

The Washington Post’s Mustafa Salim contributed to this report.